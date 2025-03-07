Woman with black eye after brutal beating by lover advises young girls (video)

A 29-year-old woman, left with a black eye after suffering severe beatings from her lover, has shared an emotional message advising young girls on choosing their partners wisely.

In multiple videos shared on social media, she expressed her distress and urged young girls, especially those under thirty, to be extremely cautious when selecting their life partners.

She strongly advised against entering relationships with men who physically assault women.

In one of the videos, she stated:

I am begging all the young girls who are yet to turn thirty. I have only two months left until I turn thirty, but you would think I am older. Advise yourself never to be with a man who beats a woman.

In a separate video showing her recovery, she further remarked:

Without God’s intervention, I could have died—just look at my eye. He grabbed my hair, and blood oozed from my nose, but I am now getting better.

She went on to lament:

Look at what a man has done to me—but for God’s grace. I have nothing to say to him because I have no family, and I live with him. He does whatever he wants to me. I leave it all to God.

Her story sheds light on the troubling issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and spousal abuse, which continues to be a major societal concern.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in three women globally experiences physical or sexual violence, often at the hands of an intimate partner.