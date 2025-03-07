‘Daughter of a murderer’ vs. ‘CIA agent’ comments – Everything you need to know

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has ordered an investigation to identify the MP responsible for the “daughter of a murderer” remark directed at Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the MP for Klottey Korle and eldest daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

This follows mounting pressure from the Anlo Dukor traditional leaders, the Volta Diaspora Caucus, and MPs from the NDC Majority Caucus.

Meanwhile, another controversy has emerged, as the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council is demanding an apology for comments made against the late Dr J.B. Danquah, in which he was labelled a “CIA agent” and a “traitor.”

Both controversial remarks were made during the same parliamentary session. However, while the identity of the MP responsible for the “CIA agent” comment is known, the individual behind the “daughter of a murderer” remark remains unidentified.

If you’ve lost track of the unfolding drama, here’s everything you need to know.

Background

On Tuesday, 4th February, tensions flared in Parliament during a session marking the 60th anniversary of the passing of Dr Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.

The MP for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, eulogised the late politician, attributing Ghana’s democratic progress and adherence to the rule of law to his vision and leadership.

However, the MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who was seated next to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, strongly disagreed, arguing that Dr Danquah was a “traitor” and a “CIA agent.”

His remarks provoked an angry response from NPP MPs, who expressed their disapproval with loud whistling while the presiding Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, attempted to restore order.

Amidst the commotion, an unidentified voice—believed to be from an NPP MP—was heard shouting, “Murderers! Children of murderers!” multiple times, followed by mocking laughter.

Moments later, the same voice was again heard yelling, “Soviet and Russian spies! Murderers’ children!”

As Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin took the floor, the same voice interrupted with, “Daughter of a murderer, sit down!”—a direct attack on Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

Samuel Abu Jinapor Denies Involvement

Following the incident, some members of the public accused the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, of making the remark, sparking widespread criticism.

However, in a social media post on 5th February, Jinapor strongly denied any involvement.

He reaffirmed his deep respect for the Rawlings family and emphasised his admiration for the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

Public Outrage and Petitions

The comments have triggered intense public debate. While some Ghanaians condemned them as deeply offensive, others defended them by citing past political tensions.

On 5th February 2025, the Overlord of Anlo Dukor, Awoamefia Togbi Sri III, formally petitioned Speaker Bagbin, demanding that the identity of the MP responsible for the derogatory remarks be disclosed by 10th February 2025.

Additionally, the NDC Volta Diaspora Caucus and members of the NDC in the Klottey Korle constituency also submitted petitions, insisting that those responsible be held accountable.

Speaker Bagbin’s Apology and Investigation

On Tuesday, 4th March, Speaker Bagbin issued a public apology to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the Rawlings family, and the Anlo traditional rulers.

He confirmed that a formal investigation had been launched and assured that appropriate sanctions would be applied if necessary.

The Speaker also gave the MP responsible a one-week ultimatum to come forward and take responsibility.

Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and the ‘CIA Agent’ Comment

As the controversy unfolds, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has also voiced its displeasure over the “CIA agent” and “traitor” remarks made against the late Dr J.B. Danquah.

Addressing the media, Kyebi Apapamuhene and warlord of Akyem Abuakwa, Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Fori IV, demanded an immediate apology from the MP responsible for the comments.

In response, the Council performed a libation ceremony at J.B. Danquah’s grave in Kyebi to honour his legacy.

Final Thoughts

As tensions escalate, Ghanaians eagerly await the outcome of the investigation and the revelation of the MP behind the “daughter of a murderer” comment.