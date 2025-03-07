Akyem Abuakwa chiefs to petition Speaker over J.B. Danquah ‘CIA Agent’ comment

Chiefs of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region are expected to petition the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, over alleged derogatory remarks made against the late renowned politician Dr Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.

The Council has expressed deep concern after the MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, labelled Dr J.B. Danquah a “CIA agent” and a traitor on the floor of Parliament.

Addressing the media, Kyebi Apapamuhene and warlord of Akyem Abuakwa, Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Fori IV, demanded an immediate apology from the MP.

He added that the petition would be presented to Speaker Bagbin on Friday, 7th March, to that effect.

As part of their response, the Council led a libation ceremony at J.B. Danquah’s grave in Kyebi.

Background

The incident occurred in the House on Tuesday, 4th February, when members from both the Minority and Majority sides were contributing to a statement commemorating the 60th anniversary of the passing of Dr Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.

The verbal exchanges began when the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, contributed to the statement, eulogising the late politician and attributing Ghana’s democratic progress and rule of law to his vision and leadership.

However, in response, the MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who was seated next to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, disagreed with this assertion and argued that Dr Danquah was a traitor and a CIA agent.

The latest development comes amid controversy and public outrage after an unidentified Member of Parliament from the NPP Minority Caucus referred to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the MP for Klottey Korle, as the “daughter of a murderer.”