Armed men invade former Hohoe MP Peter Amewu’s residence, gun fired (video)

A group of armed men, allegedly operatives of the National Security, have reportedly stormed the premises of John Peter Amewu, the former Member of Parliament for Hohoe in the Volta Region.

A video of the incident, shared on social media, shows angry residents gathered in front of the residence, confronting the armed personnel who arrived in a white pickup vehicle with the registration number “UW 273-19.”

One of the operatives, holding what appears to be a pistol, is heard stating that their actions were carried out on orders, while enraged residents dared him to pull the trigger.

The situation escalated further when a group of young men arrived at the scene, leading to heated exchanges and strong insults from both sides.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Amewu disclosed that the incident occurred around 4:30 pm in Hohoe while he was in Accra, alleging that it was orchestrated by individuals believed to be executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He further stated that the individuals claimed to be court bailiffs serving him a notice that he was unconstitutionally elected as MP in the 2020 elections.

When they were pressed for further clarification, they said they were court bailiffs dispatched from Accra to serve me notice that I was not duly elected as a Member of Parliament in 2020.

They claimed that because the NPP was in power at the time, the then-President used executive powers to influence the Supreme Court’s validation of my election.

He continued:

The scene was chaotic. From the videos I have received, I fear for the state of democracy in Ghana. If this is how things are now being done, then we are setting a dangerous precedent.

I have never heard of a bailiff arriving at someone’s premises with gunshots and a group of so-called National Security operatives. This is unheard of. I have urged my people to remain calm.