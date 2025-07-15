Alpha Beta wins best British Council A Level School Award for the sixth time

Alpha Beta Christian College, Dansoman, has once again proven its commitment to academic excellence, clinching an impressive 10 awards at the British Council Partner Schools Awards Night for examinations taken in 2024, at the British Council in Accra.

The awards ceremony recognises outstanding achievements among the over 100 British Council Partner Schools in Ghana. This year, Alpha Beta Christian College stood out with remarkable wins in both IGCSE and A Level categories – a testament to its unwavering dedication to nurturing well-rounded global citizens.

The highlight of the night was Alpha Beta Christian College being crowned Overall Best A Level School – a prestigious title it has now secured for the sixth time in the 14 years since the awards began.

The school also produced the Overall Best A Level Student, adding to its growing legacy of academic distinction.

In addition to these top honours, the college swept subject awards in:Accounting, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, English and General Paper

“Alpha Beta Christian College has been a proud British Council partner school for 21 years, delivering consistently high standards of education. Over the past 11 years, the school has strengthened its reputation through the Adinkrahene Leadership Programme (ALP) – a unique Future Ready curriculum designed to develop students’ leadership skills alongside their Cambridge IGCSE and A Level studies. The programme has empowered students to excel academically while winning numerous awards at both local and international levels.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the school, School Director Dr. Naomi Adjepong, accompanied by the Founders Rev. Sammy and Mrs. Florence Adjepong, staff, and students, expressed deep gratitude for the continued success.

“We are so grateful to God for this honour – to win Best A Level School for the sixth time is no small feat. We owe this success to our dedicated team, hardworking students, and our supportive parents who have trusted the Alpha Beta vision for the past 37 years,” said Dr. Adjepong.

She added that the school’s rigorous academic programmes from Pre-school to Sixth Form, enriched by the Adinkrahene Leadership Programme, ensures that students are not only academically strong, but also prepared to thrive beyond the classroom – fully equipped for the challenges of the 21st century.

The multiple wins reaffirm Alpha Beta Christian College’s place as one of Ghana’s leading institutions shaping future leaders through academic excellence, character building, and innovative leadership development.