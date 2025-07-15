Hassan Ayariga fires back at GTEC, demands apology and retraction over 'Dr' title ban

Founder and Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has strongly responded to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) following its directive instructing him to immediately cease using the title ‘Dr’.

In a letter dated 14th July and signed by Professor Augustine Ocloo, Deputy Director-General of GTEC, the Commission stated that Mr Ayariga had failed to provide clarification or evidence regarding the legitimacy of the academic title, despite an earlier request for supporting documentation.

As a result, GTEC directed Mr Ayariga to stop using the title and provide verifiable evidence that it has been removed from all platforms. These include official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads and any other public or professional representations. The Commission set 31st July 2025 as the deadline for full compliance.

However, in a brief statement copied to Pulse Ghana, Mr Ayariga denied knowledge of the letter:

Let me state clearly and categorically that I have not received any official correspondence from GTEC on this matter. As such, I consider the circulation of this letter if it is indeed genuine as highly unprofessional and premature.

He also rejected the directive, accusing GTEC of failing to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation. He expressed concern about what he described as the unprofessional handling of the matter.

He stated:

I am deeply concerned by the manner in which your institution has handled this matter. It is quite surprising that a body which calls itself professional would issue a public statement without completing a thorough investigation or affording me the opportunity to respond adequately.

He continued:

The decision to make such a premature and unverified assertion not only questions the credibility of your institution but also puts into doubt the fairness and professionalism with which you approach such sensitive matters.