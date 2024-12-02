Sammy Gyamfi outlines NDC’s vision for the Creative Arts sector

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has reiterated the party’s dedication to revitalizing Ghana’s creative arts sector. During an appearance on United Showbiz, he discussed the NDC’s past accomplishments in the sector and expressed confidence that, if given the opportunity to govern again, they would implement transformative measures.

Sammy Gyamfi shared plans to introduce the Ghana Film and Awards Night, an initiative designed to promote the Ghanaian film industry. The NDC also intends to establish the Black Star Experience, a month-long festival aimed at celebrating Ghanaian culture, advancing pan-Africanism, and strengthening connections with the diaspora.

He explained, “The Black Star Experience will promote our country’s culture and serve as a pan-Africanism drive, especially since the creative arts industry has declined significantly.”

He further expressed concern about the setbacks in Ghana’s creative arts sector, stressing the urgent need to rejuvenate the industry and provide support for talents such as actors, musicians, and comedians. He emphasized the importance of government intervention to fully tap into the country’s wealth of talent.