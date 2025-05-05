5 easy ways students can make money on campus without stress

Being a student in Ghana is not easy, especially when it comes to money.

Sometimes, you need extra cash for food, books, transport, or even airtime, and it’s not always that your parents or guardian will be able to provide. Ever thought about getting some extra money on campus but don’t know how to start?

The good news is that there are simple ways to earn money while studying, without affecting your academics.

Here are five easy and realistic ways students in Ghana can make money on campus:

1. Sell food or snacks

Everyone eats, and students are always looking for affordable and tasty food.

If you can cook, you can start a small food business. You can make rice, beans (gob3), spaghetti, fried yam, or even pastries like doughnuts and meat pies. Selling drinks like sobolo, asaana, or chilled sachet water can also bring in money. Sausages, gizzard, and eggs are all things that don’t require a lot of energy to prepare but can fetch you some good money on campus.

You don’t need a big setup, start small, maybe from your hostel or a corner on campus.

2. Do mobile money transfers or sell airtime

Mobile money is a big part of everyday life in Ghana. If you have a small capital, you can become a mobile money (MoMo) agent.

Set up a table in a busy spot and start doing transactions. You can also sell airtime to students and staff. Many people prefer to buy from someone nearby instead of walking far. Just make sure you’re always available and trustworthy. Also, you don’t need much to start this business.

3. Offer printing, typing, and assignment services

If you have a laptop or computer and a printer, you’re already in business. Students always need to type assignments, print notes, or make photocopies.

You can offer to help them for a fee. Even if you don’t have a printer, you can still charge for typing services. This is a simple way to earn while also sharpening your computer skills.

4. Learn and use a skill

Many students earn good money by learning a skill and using it. Some popular and profitable skills in Ghana right now include graphic design, video editing, photography, social media management, and hair braiding or barbering.

You can learn these skills online or from someone on campus. Once you’re good, advertise your services to friends and on campus notice boards or WhatsApp groups. You can also offer these services to not just the student body, but staff and administration as well.

5. Sell clothes, accessories, or cosmetics

Fashion is big on campus. Students like to look good, so selling clothes, shoes, wigs, earrings, and beauty products can fetch you good money.

You don’t have to own a shop, you can sell from your room or use social media like WhatsApp, TikTok, or Instagram. Some students even buy second-hand items (foose) from Kantamanto or online and resell them at a profit. You can therefore capitalise on the growing love for thrift itemas and making some good money from it without losing focus on your academics.

Remember that no matter what you choose to do, be serious and consistent. Start small, save part of your profit, and always treat your customers well.

You don’t need a lot of money to begin; just start with what you have, and with time, you can grow your small business.

