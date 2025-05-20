How to boldly leave a 9-to-5 job like Jessica Opare Saforo without going broke

Jessica Opare Saforo is a household name in Ghanaian media. After a stellar 17-year career at Citi FM and Citi TV, she made the bold decision to leave her stable 9-to-5 job and pursue her passion on her own terms.

What makes Jessica’s story inspiring is that she didn’t just walk away recklessly — she prepared carefully and positioned herself to thrive beyond the traditional office.

If you’re dreaming of leaving your 9-5 but fear financial uncertainty, here are proven tips inspired by Jessica’s journey to help you make a smooth and confident transition without going broke.

1. Know your ‘why’ and be intentional about it

Jessica’s exit was driven by a deep desire for personal growth and freedom. She often says she left because she felt it was “time” to explore new challenges and own her narrative fully.

This clarity helped her stay committed during tough moments.

Before quitting, ask yourself why you want out. Are you running from stress or running toward a goal?

Knowing your motivation anchors your decisions and gives you strength to push forward.

2. Build your exit plan quietly over time

Jessica didn’t quit overnight. While still at Citi FM, she began planting the seeds of her future.

She founded The Voice Ova Company, a business focused on managing voice talent and producing ads.

At the same time, she was growing her YouTube channel steadily, building an audience and experimenting with content.

Today, Jessica has over 1.49 million YouTube subscribers and is considered one of the highest-earning Ghanaian creators on the platform.

Her channel, focused on relationships, self-development, and life advice, provides her with significant income and influence.

Start a side hustle or freelance gigs while employed. Build your portfolio, network, or audience quietly until you can replace your salary.

3. Create a financial safety net (your runway)

Jessica has spoken publicly about the importance of saving enough money to cover expenses for several months.

She was financially prepared, which reduced pressure and allowed her to focus on building her brand rather than scrambling for quick cash.

Save aggressively. Aim for 6 to 12 months of living expenses. Clear debts where possible to reduce monthly costs.

4. Turn your skills into a business

Jessica didn’t abandon her talents; she repurposed them.

Years of experience in voice work became the foundation for The Voice Ova Company, which continues to serve clients in Ghana and beyond.

Identify your transferable skills and brainstorm ways to monetise them outside your 9-5. Could you offer coaching, consulting, freelance work, or digital products?

5. Invest in building a personal brand online

Jessica’s YouTube journey started while she was still working a 9-5. With consistent effort, her subscriber count exploded — and so did her impact.

Her videos now reach millions and serve as both a source of income and a platform to share her expertise.

Start sharing your knowledge and passion online.

You don’t need to go viral; you just need to be consistent. A strong digital presence can open doors to new income streams and global audiences.

6. Network with like-minded people

Jessica’s success is partly due to her strong connections in media and business.

She built relationships with mentors, creatives, and entrepreneurs who supported her journey and opened doors.

Join communities of professionals who’ve left traditional jobs. Learn from their experiences and seek mentorship.

7. Prepare emotionally for the leap

Leaving a secure job can be daunting.

Jessica admits it wasn’t always easy, but she accepted uncertainty as part of growth. Boldness, she says, means moving forward despite fear.

Anticipate self-doubt and emotional ups and downs.

Create a support system of friends, family, or coaches to encourage you.

8. Treat your new venture like a business

Jessica approaches her projects professionally — tracking income, setting goals, and investing in personal development.

This mindset keeps her accountable and helps her scale sustainably.

Keep records, set clear targets, and keep learning. Treat your new career as seriously as your old one.

Jessica Opare Saforo’s journey is proof that leaving a 9-to-5 job doesn’t have to mean financial ruin or regret.

By knowing your why, planning ahead, saving money, leveraging your skills, and building your brand, you can take that leap boldly and build a fulfilling career on your own terms.