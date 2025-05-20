Galamseyers brutally assault 3 with machetes over alleged theft of gold soil [Video]

A disturbing video circulating on social media has captured the brutal assault of three individuals by illegal miners, locally known as 'galamseyers', over claims of stolen gold-bearing soil.

In the footage, the miners are seen viciously attacking the victims with machetes in what appears to be a remote mining site.

One of the victims was visibly struggling while carrying a machine, believed to be used for mining activities, as he was subjected to the violent attack.

The video shows the assailants delivering repeated blows without mercy, with no immediate intervention.

The incident has reignited public outrage over the menace of illegal mining in Ghana and the violent culture often associated with it.

Many have expressed concern over how such individuals continue to operate with impunity despite intensified national efforts to clamp down on galamsey activities.

The video has also raised questions about the effectiveness of ongoing anti-galamsey operations and why illegal miners still feel emboldened to commit such acts openly.

Police seize 4 excavators, arrest 9 at a galamsey site in Akani

Meanwhile, in a separate event, police in Akani in the Western Region have seized four excavators and arrested nine individuals following an intelligence-led operation by a special police team against illegal mining.

Two of the seized excavators were reportedly being escorted by armed men believed to be military personnel.

According to the Director of Special Operations at Police Headquarters, ACP Eric Asiedu, the operation was launched following credible intelligence indicating suspicious movement of heavy-duty mining equipment outside the Samreboï Township.

Led by ASP Mr Adorye, the team of police officers proceeded to a location where they intercepted two low-bed trucks, each carrying an excavator.