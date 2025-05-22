Sogakope Assemblyman Murder: Mason jailed for life, 2 accomplices handed 94 years

Five years after Mawuli Adzahli, the Assembly Member for Sogakope, was robbed and fatally shot at his residence by armed assailants, the mastermind behind the crime, Richard Adikyere, a mason, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Ho High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Ekow Mensah, also handed two accomplices, Emmanuel Hedzro and Stephen Adzibolo, 47-year prison terms each for robbery.

Adikyere had pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and murder, while Hedzro and Adzibolo also denied involvement in the robbery.

However, the court found all three guilty as per Graphic Online.

Four other accomplices, Obed Ayornu, Michael Sam, Samuel Kofi Zotorvi, and his twin brother, Christian Zotorvi, had earlier entered plea bargains, admitting their roles in the crime.

They were each sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors revealed that Hedzro, the first accused, had informed Adikyere in 2020 about a wealthy businessman in Sogakope and instructed him to assemble a gang for the robbery.

Hedzro then identified the victim’s residence to Adikyere, who recruited additional assailants.

Senior State Attorney Andrews Dodzi Adugu stated that on March 1, 2020, around 1:30 a.m., Adikyere, Adzibolo, Ayornu, and Sam forcibly entered Adzahli’s home using cement blocks.

Armed with a pump-action gun and two pistols, Adikyere shot the victim three times, killing him on the spot, before the gang stole a substantial amount of money.

A post-mortem report from Sogakope District Hospital confirmed that Adzahli died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest fired at close range.

Following the incident, police apprehended the suspects in various locations, including Ashaiman.

Hedzro was arrested after purchasing a motorbike worth GH¢4,800 with his share of the stolen money.

During interrogation, Adikyere admitted to shooting the assembly member with a pump-action gun stolen from a prior robbery.

In delivering the judgement, the court emphasised the brutal and calculated nature of the crime, which resulted in the loss of a productive life.

It also noted the prosecution’s compelling evidence in securing the convictions.

As the convicts were escorted from the courtroom, Adikyere, handcuffed to Hedzro, attempted to assault journalists photographing them.

What does the law say

Crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment or, in theory, the death penalty.

However, while the death penalty remains on the books, Ghana has observed a moratorium on executions since 1993, meaning courts typically impose life imprisonment instead.

In the case of the murder of Assembly Member Mawuli Adzahli, the ringleader, Richard Adikyere, received a life sentence for murder and robbery, while his accomplices were given 47-year and 15-year prison terms, depending on their level of involvement and whether they pleaded guilty.

The court considered the brutality of the crime, including the use of firearms and premeditation, in determining the sentences.

Additionally, plea bargaining played a role in the case, with four accomplices receiving reduced sentences (15 years each) after admitting guilt.