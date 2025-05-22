Gomoa Dominase: 1 dead, 3 injured as security officers clash with ‘ghetto boys’ during drug raid (video)

A violent clash erupted between security personnel and youths believed to be drug peddlers, locally known as ‘ghetto boys’, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, resulting in one death and three injuries.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 22 May 2025, during a swoop and demolition of a ghetto in the area.

The joint operation by security agencies and the District Security Coordinating Council (DISEC) involved a search-and-demolish exercise in the community located directly behind the onion market. This was in response to a series of armed robberies along the Kasoa–Winneba Highway.

Reports by Joy news indicate that the deceased was found inside one of the structures, after residents had been ordered to clear their belongings ahead of the demolition. How the young man died remains unclear, but his discovery sparked outrage among the squatters.

In response, the group launched a violent attack against assembly officials and security personnel, using weapons such as cutlasses, stones, and sticks. They also obstructed efforts to transport the injured man to hospital.

Two police officers and one immigration official received treatment at Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic and Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital before being referred to the Police Hospital in Accra for further care.

During the chaos, protesters damaged heavy machinery belonging to the District Roads Improvement Programme (DRIP) and vandalised a police vehicle’s windscreen.

Prior to the escalation, officers had uncovered drugs and weapons in the possession of some squatters, prompting the demolition effort.