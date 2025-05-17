Police seize 4 excavators, arrest 9 at a galamsey site in Akani

Police in Akani in the Western Region have seized four excavators and arrested nine individuals following an intelligence-led operation by a special police team against illegal mining.

Two of the seized excavators were reportedly being escorted by armed men believed to be military personnel.

According to the Director of Special Operations at Police Headquarters, ACP Eric Asiedu, the operation was launched following credible intelligence indicating suspicious movement of heavy-duty mining equipment outside the Samreboï Township. Led by ASP Mr. Adorye, the team of police officers proceeded to a location where they intercepted two low-bed trucks, each carrying an excavator.

The team had earlier conducted a successful raid at a large illegal mining site identified as Akani, situated on the outskirts of Asankragua.

The operation resulted in the arrest of nine suspects and the seizure of mining equipment being used for illegal mining activities. This operation forms part of the team’s sustained efforts to complement the vision of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in combating illegal mining and safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources.

Police have since secured all equipment involved.

In the same spirit of combacting illegal mining, a few weeks ago, Pulse reported an operation by the Ashanti Region Anti-Galamsey Taskforce which executed a pre-dawn operation in the Adansi enclave, resulting in the confiscation of 13 excavators and multiple arrests at illegal mining sites.Captain (Rtd) John Kwame Jabari, leader of the task force, described this as their most effective operation to date in combating illegal mining.

''We achieved remarkable success as we secured nearly all targeted excavators and apprehended suspects at every site we raided''.

The task force attributes its recent achievements to revised operational strategies.

''We've continually adapted our methods, but our current approach represents a perfected system.Current operations prioritise protecting waterways and preventing further destruction of cocoa farms, building on previous successes in reclaiming illegally exploited forest reserves''.