Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse — your concise and reliable round-up of the biggest headlines from across Ghana.

Whether you’ve missed the news or just want the essentials, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top five stories making waves this week:

1. NPP Minority Drags Sammy Gyamfi to CHRAJ, OSP, and CID Over Dollar Gift Controversy

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has officially petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate Sammy Gyamfi, over an alleged $800 cash gift to evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Office of the President confirmed that Mr Gyamfi had been pardoned following a stern caution.

Speaking to the press after submitting the petition at CHRAJ’s offices in Accra on Thursday, 15 May, the MP for Gambaga, Alhaji Nurudeen Mumuni, expressed disappointment in the President’s handling of the matter and accused the government of a cover-up.

2. President Mahama Accepts Sammy Gyamfi’s Apology, Rejects Calls for Dismissal

Following days of public outcry over the $800 gift from GoldBod’s acting CEO to Nana Agradaa, the Presidency has finally spoken.

On Wednesday, 14 May, Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that President John Mahama had been fully briefed by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah upon his return to Ghana.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, while the Presidency will not pursue further disciplinary action, Mr Gyamfi has been issued a strong caution by the Chief of Staff.

3. Former NSB Director Re-Arrested by EOCO Over GWCL Contract, Says Lawyer

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), has been re-arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), according to his legal counsel.

Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea revealed the development on Tuesday, 13 May, after a hearing at the Accra High Court, where Mr Adu-Boahene was granted bail in an ongoing criminal case. He was immediately taken back into custody over a separate investigation linked to a contract with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

4. Kennedy Agyapong Ordered to Pay Anas Just $500 as US Court Slashes $18m Award

A US court in New Jersey has significantly reduced the defamation damages awarded to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, ruling that former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, now owes only $500 — down from an earlier $18 million.

In a statement, Anas confirmed the court’s latest decision, explaining that Mr Agyapong had filed a motion for remittitur — a legal appeal requesting a reduction in the damages awarded.

5. Microsoft to Cut Over 6,000 Jobs in Largest Layoffs Since 2023

Tech giant Microsoft has announced plans to lay off approximately 6,000 employees — about 3% of its global workforce — in its biggest round of job cuts since 2023.

In a statement to CNBC, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace."

This move comes despite stronger-than-expected earnings in April, which included a net income of $25.8 billion for the quarter. The cuts are part of a broader restructuring effort.