Former NSB director re-arrested by EOCO over GWCL contract - Lawyer confirms

The former Director of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been re-arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), his lawyer has confirmed.

The arrest was disclosed by his legal counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, following proceedings at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, in connection with an ongoing criminal case.

Speaking to the media, Mr Atta Akyea explained that his client, Mr Adu-Boahene, was taken into custody shortly after being granted bail—this time over a separate investigation involving a contract with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Questioning the timing and motive behind the re-arrest, he stated:

The judge intended for him to have his freedom yesterday. However, EOCO claimed they had another matter under investigation. So, just when he was due to be released, they freed him at midnight and immediately re-arrested him based on these so-called new developments.

He further remarked:

But the question is, if they had grounds to pursue the new matter, why wait until midnight to act? Is someone taking pleasure in incarcerating a fellow Ghanaian by using all manner of tactics that undermine justice? It is deeply unfortunate.

The re-arrest follows an order by the Accra High Court instructing the prosecution to file all witness statements by 20 May 2025. The directive is part of the ongoing case involving the alleged diversion of GH¢49.1 million into private accounts belonging to the accused persons.