Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse — your concise, reliable roundup of Ghana’s biggest stories. Whether you missed a headline or just want the highlights, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into the top five news items making waves across the country.

1. Afenyo-Markin clashes with police during #SaveTheJudiciary protest

A dramatic scene unfolded at Parliament House on Monday, 5th May, during the #SaveTheJudiciary demonstration, when Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, was caught on video in a heated altercation with police officers.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows Mr Afenyo-Markin attempting to breach a police barricade while trying to present a petition.

In the footage, he appears visibly agitated and is seen striking a police officer on the head with a white handkerchief before being pulled back by fellow opposition leaders.

The Ghana Police Service has since confirmed that the MP has been questioned in connection with the alleged assault.

The incident has sparked debate over the conduct of political leaders and the handling of protests.

2. Mahama imposes salary cuts for officials failing to declare assets

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a firm directive: government appointees who failed to declare their assets by the 31st March 2025 deadline will forfeit three months’ salary.

Speaking at the launch of a new Code of Conduct for public officials on Monday, the President emphasised the need for accountability and transparency.

He added that the withheld salaries will be redirected to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares, which provides financial support for patients suffering from chronic conditions like kidney failure, cancer, and heart disease.

The directive has been welcomed by anti-corruption advocates, who see it as a step towards enforcing ethical governance.

3. Supreme Court rules against MP’s bid to halt Chief Justice removal

On Tuesday, 6th May, the Supreme Court dismissed an injunction application filed by Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the MP for Old Tafo, who sought to halt the removal process of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The apex court’s five-member panel ruled by a narrow 3–2 majority. Justices Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Tanko Amadu, and Yonny Kulendi upheld the dismissal, while Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Ernest Gaewu dissented.

Mr Assafuah, speaking to the press after the ruling, expressed disappointment but noted that he and his legal team would review the full judgment—set to be released on 21st May—before deciding on further action.

4. President Mahama says 120-day social contract fully delivered

Delivering a national address on Wednesday, 7th May, President Mahama confidently stated that his government had fulfilled all promises outlined in its 120-day social contract.

Key among the updates was the progress on the 24-hour economy policy, which the President noted is well underway.

He highlighted achievements in job creation, public sector efficiency, and healthcare delivery as direct results of the social contract.

The address was aimed at reinforcing public trust and signalling the administration’s commitment to transparency and results.

5. First American Pope elected: Cardinal Prevost becomes Pope Leo XIV

In a historic development for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

At 69, the Chicago native becomes the first American pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis. His election marks a significant shift in global Catholic leadership, with expectations that his extensive missionary experience in South America will influence a more inclusive, pastoral papacy.

Ghana’s Catholic community joined the global church in welcoming the news, with calls for strengthened interfaith and international relations under the new pope’s tenure.