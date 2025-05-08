Police confirm questioning Afenyo-Markin over assault on officer in Parliament

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that it has questioned Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in connection with the alleged assault of a police officer in Parliament during the recent ‘Save the Judiciary’ demonstration.

In a brief statement, the police noted that following a formal request to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the MP reported to the police on 7th May to assist with ongoing investigations.

The statement read:

The Ghana Police Service continues its investigation into the case of an alleged assault against a police officer by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Following a request to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Hon. Afenyo-Markin reported to the police today, 7th May 2025, to assist with the investigations.

It further stated:

An investigation has also commenced into a petition received from Hon. Afenyo-Markin, alleging that he was assaulted by the police officer concerned. Both investigations are ongoing, and the public will be updated as the case progresses.

Afenyo-Markin Petitions Police to Sanction Officer

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, calling for disciplinary action against one Constable Forson for alleged misconduct.

In a petition dated 5th May, Mr Afenyo-Markin accused the officer of assaulting him at the entrance to Parliament House during the protest.

The petition follows the circulation of a viral video showing a heated confrontation between the MP and the police officer during the 5th May demonstration.