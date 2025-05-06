Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, requesting disciplinary action against one Constable Forson for alleged assault.

In a petition dated 5th May, the Minority Leader accused the officer of assaulting him at the entrance of Parliament House during the ‘Save the Judiciary’ demonstration.

He stated:

To address this incident and to correct misleading narratives circulating in the public domain, I have issued a public statement detailing the events as they occurred.

I rely on the said statement, which is hereby attached for your information and further action.

Background

The petition follows a viral video showing a heated confrontation between the lawmaker and the police officer at Parliament House during the demonstration on Monday, 5th May.

The footage shows the Minority Leader appearing to strike the officer on the head twice with a handkerchief while being restrained by his supporters.

In a subsequent statement, Mr Afenyo-Markin accused the officer of assault.

Upon our arrival at Parliament House, the National Organiser and other party leaders had already been granted access. The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, and I were then invited by the party’s Communications Director, Mr Richard Ahiagbah, to proceed and join them.

He further stated:

As I approached the barricade, without any provocation, a uniformed police officer stationed behind the barricade—Constable Forson, a tall, fair, heavily built officer—deliberately struck the left side of my chest with the full force of his right palm, directly near my heart.

The impact of the hit dazed me. I was visibly shaken and short of breath. In that moment, I spontaneously protested his conduct, asking why he would seek to harm me.

Police Summons Minority Leader

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service, following a review of the footage, has officially written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, requesting the release of the Minority Leader to assist with ongoing investigations into the incident.