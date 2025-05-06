Alleged assault: Afenyo-Markin was attacked first - NPP chairman defends MP’s actions

Bright Ofori Ampofo, chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, has come to the defense of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin following a widely circulated incident during the recent #SaveTheJudiciary protest.

Ampofo claimed the legislator’s response during the demonstration was a result of provocation after being physically assaulted by a police officer.

A viral video captured Afenyo-Markin in a tense confrontation with police officers at a barricade, sparking widespread public scrutiny and debate over his behaviour.

Ampofo, however, maintains that the parliamentarian’s actions were a direct reaction to an unprovoked attack.

Speaking on Channel One’s Newsroom on Monday, May 5, Ampofo recounted the events that led to the altercation:

Just when we were about to cross the barricade, this police officer charged, bowed, made a fist, and hit him [Afenyo-Markin] on the heart [chest]

He further alleged that the impact of the punch was severe, nearly causing the MP to lose consciousness.

The honourable member almost passed out. We had to take him to the building at Parliament’s entrance to give him some water to drink. That delayed the presentation of the petition for about 30 minutes for him to relax a bit.

According to Ampofo, Afenyo-Markin also reported feeling dizzy and needed time to recover before rejoining the demonstration.

He was even angry with us because he said we didn’t provide him enough security.

Casting doubt on the officer’s political neutrality, Ampofo suggested the attack might have been politically motivated.

I am sure he is an NDC police officer. Why would somebody hit a known face like the honourable Afenyo-Markin on the grounds of Parliament, his own home?

Ampofo concluded by justifying the minority leader’s conduct, insisting it was a matter of self-preservation.

He was protecting himself. He was afraid the blow was going to come again, so he was trying to protect himself in the process, and we whisked him away.