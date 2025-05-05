Afenyo-Markin assaults police officer during #SaveTheJudiciary demo (video)

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been captured on video assaulting a police officer during a heated confrontation at the ‘Save the Judiciary’ demonstration on Monday, 5th May.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the visibly agitated lawmaker being restrained by some leaders of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, Mr Afenyo-Markin is seen attempting to force his way through a police barricade at Parliament House while trying to present a petition.

During the altercation, he is captured striking a police officer on the head with a white handkerchief.

The footage has sparked widespread public outrage, with some members of the public calling on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the Minority Leader immediately.

Below are some reactions:

@GhPoliceService the minority leader is not above the law. He needs to be arrested for assaulting a police officer. Treat him like you’ll treat the ordinary citizen

Ahhh such a disgraceful act from an honourable members of parliament, his actions and inactions has defined the kind of uncouth person he is ...

Looking forward to the police releasing a statement and further charging, arrest him for attacking and verbally assaulting a police officer on duty!!!

The #SaveTheJudiciary demonstration, organised by the NPP in collaboration with four other political parties, is a response to the suspension of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.