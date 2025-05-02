NPP suspends 'Thank You' tour meant to unite party after defeat – Here's why

The leadership of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the immediate suspension of its nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour, led by the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, the NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (popularly known as Nana B), explained that the suspension is to allow the party to focus on its planned nationwide protest scheduled for 5 May.

The demonstration, dubbed the “Save the Judiciary Demo”, aims to express the NPP’s strong disapproval of the suspension of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkonoo.

During the interview, Mr Boakye accused President John Dramani Mahama of deliberately attempting to manipulate the judiciary in pursuit of a third term in office. He alleged:

They have completely bastardised the process. They destroyed it and circulated the petition and the Chief Justice’s responses all over social media. Clearly, it shows a predetermined agenda.

Mr Boakye confirmed that the tour would be resumed after the protest.

This is a well-calculated attempt, mischievously orchestrated to achieve a specific goal. That is why we must resist it. In fact, the party has decided to suspend the tour so that all members can fully participate in the protest.

He also called on all Ghanaians—including civil society organisations and religious groups—to join the demonstration.

I expect the Association of Judges and Magistrates to speak out. Judges, your institution is under attack. We are confident this action will bring about a positive change.

The suspension of the Chief Justice was officially confirmed in a statement dated Tuesday, 22 April, and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.