Old Tafo MP responds after Supreme Court dismisses injunction against CJ removal process

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has responded to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of his application for an injunction seeking to halt the removal process of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.
The apex court, in a 3–2 majority decision delivered on Tuesday, 6th May, rejected the application. The full judgement is expected to be released on 21st May 2025.
Speaking to journalists after the ruling, Mr Assafuah expressed disagreement with the decision but said his legal team would await the Court’s detailed reasoning before determining their next steps.
The Supreme Court has spoken. On the 21st of May, we will receive the full reasoning behind the ruling, and from there, we will be in a better position to decide our next course of action.
I don’t believe this is the end of the road. A 3–2 ruling suggests that even within the Supreme Court, there was some merit seen in the arguments we made.
Details of the Ruling
The five-member panel of the Supreme Court comprised Justices Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Amadu Tanko, and Yonny Kulendi, who formed the majority, with Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Ernest Gaewu dissenting.
During the proceedings, counsel for the applicant, former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, objected to the inclusion of Acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, on the panel, citing a potential conflict of interest. The panel, however, dismissed the objection as lacking merit.
The Court ruled that the objection was unsubstantiated and affirmed its commitment to a fair and impartial judicial process.
Mr Dame, reacting to the ruling, expressed reservations over the decision to retain Justice Baffoe-Bonnie on the panel, describing it as “incongruous” given the nature of the case.