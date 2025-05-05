Assets Declaration: Mahama orders seizure of 3-month salaries of 55 defiant appointees

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that all government appointees who failed to comply with the 31st March deadline to declare their assets will forfeit three months' salary.

Speaking at the launch of the Code of Conduct for public officials on Monday, 5th May 2025, President Mahama stated that the directive applies to all officials appointed before the deadline and that they are required to comply fully with the asset declaration rule.

He disclosed that the forfeited salaries would be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares), which supports the treatment of individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as kidney failure, cancer, and heart conditions.

This punitive measure follows a report by The Fourth Estate, which revealed that approximately 55 appointees had failed to comply with the President’s directive as of 17th April—more than a month past the set deadline.

In his address, President Mahama also underscored the importance of integrity among public officials, warning against the acceptance of gifts, conflicts of interest, and decisions made to benefit friends, family, or personal acquisition of state assets.

He stated:

For all those appointed or nominated before 31st March 2025 who fail to meet the deadline, you are to forfeit three months’ salary, which will be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund named after me—Mahama Cares.

He added:

In addition to the one month’s salary I have asked all appointees to donate to the Mahama Cares Trust Fund, those who failed to declare their assets by the deadline will now be contributing a total of four months’ salary.