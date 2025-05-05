Asset declaration: Dumelo, IGP, 53 others to be sacked by May 7 if they fail to comply

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that all government appointees who failed to comply with the 31st March deadline to declare their assets will be automatically dismissed if they do not do so by Wednesday, 7th May 2025.

Speaking at the launch of the Code of Conduct for public officials on Monday, 5th May 2025, President Mahama clarified that the directive applies to all officials appointed before the deadline and that they must comply with the asset declaration requirement.

He disclosed that the forfeited salaries would be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) to support the treatment of individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as kidney failure, cancer, and heart conditions.

This punitive measure follows a recent report by The Fourth Estate, which revealed that approximately 55 appointees had failed to comply with the President’s directive as of mid-April—more than a month after the deadline.

The report indicated that 8 out of 55 ministers and deputy ministers had failed to submit their asset declarations.

Additionally, 8 out of 32 presidential staffers and 38 out of 84 heads of state institutions appointed between 15th January and 18th March 2025 had not complied with the President’s anti-corruption order as of 17th April.

In his speech, President Mahama noted that appointees who fail to meet the deadline will forfeit three months’ salary:

An update provided by the Auditor-General to my office indicates that some of you have failed to meet that deadline. For all those appointed or nominated before 31st March 2025 who fail to meet the deadline, you are to forfeit three months’ salary, which will be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, named after me, Mahama Cares.

He added:

In addition to the one month’s salary that I have asked all appointees to donate to the Mahama Cares Trust Fund, this means that those who failed to declare their assets by the deadline will be contributing four months' salary to Mahama Cares.

President Mahama further warned:

However, if by the close of the day on Wednesday, 7th May 2025, any of you still fails to declare your assets, count yourselves automatically dismissed.