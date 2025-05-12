Kennedy Agyapong to pay Anas only $500 as US Court slashes $18m defamation award

The Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, United States, has ordered former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to pay $500 to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for defamation.

This represents a dramatic reduction from the initial $18 million in damages awarded by a jury of the same court.

Confirming the new verdict in a press release, Anas revealed that following the earlier ruling, Kennedy Agyapong filed a motion for remittitur—a legal request asking the judge to reduce the damages awarded against him.

Anas explained that while the court maintained the guilty verdict, the financial penalty was significantly lowered:

Today, the trial judge granted Kennedy Agyapong's motion for remittitur and reduced the initial award to $500. This means that, while the judge held that Kennedy Agyapong had defamed me, in his reasoning, the award granted by the jury was excessive.

In his statement, Anas expressed gratitude for the guilty verdict, reiterating that the case was about justice, not financial compensation:

Many avenues of redemption accrue to me. But it is important to state, as I previously did, that this fight has not been about the money, but rather, a fight for truth and justice.

He added:

I am happy that not a single allegation was proven against me in court, even when Kennedy Agyapong was given full opportunity to substantiate them.

Background

On 7 September 2021, during an appearance on The Daddy Show, Kennedy Agyapong described Anas as a "criminal" and a "thief". He also alleged that Anas was linked to the murder of fellow journalist Ahmed Suale and implicated in the deaths of Chinese nationals in Ghana.

Anas, known for his undercover work exposing corruption, argued that these statements severely damaged his reputation and endangered his life.

In the lawsuit filed in May 2022 in the US, Anas sought the following reliefs:

Presumed damages of $5 million

Special damages of $10 million

Actual damages of $5 million

Punitive damages of $10 million

A restraining order preventing Kennedy Agyapong from making further defamatory remarks

An order for the permanent removal of defamatory content from online platforms