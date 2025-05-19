British national, 2 others nabbed in 53.60kg cannabis bust at Kotoka airport

A significant drug trafficking attempt was intercepted at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as officers from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) apprehended a British national attempting to smuggle a large quantity of cannabis into Ghana on Sunday, May 19, 2025.

The individual, whose identity remains undisclosed at this time, arrived in Accra aboard Emirates flight EK 787 from Thailand, transiting through Dubai.

During a routine inspection, NACOC officials discovered two suitcases containing 92 parcels of a substance suspected to be cannabis, as per 3News.

Preliminary field tests confirmed the substance as cannabis, with a total weight of 53.60 kilograms.

Subsequent investigations at the airport led to the arrest of two additional suspects believed to be accomplices of the foreign national.

The individuals, a customs officer and a porter assigned to the Commercially Important Person (CIP) section of the airport, allegedly facilitated the attempted smuggling operation by easing the passage of the illicit cargo through security.

All three suspects are currently in custody and assisting NACOC with ongoing investigations, which authorities believe may uncover links to a larger international drug trafficking syndicate.

Related drug seizure

In a separate operation, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana intercepted and seized 73 slabs of suspected cocaine en route to the Netherlands in Europe.

The illicit substance, weighing approximately 89.74 kilogrammes, was discovered on Wednesday, 23 April, concealed in cargo at the Swiss Port in Tema.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the bust, although their identities have not yet been disclosed.