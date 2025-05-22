Public outrage as trader erects shade directly under traffic light in Kasoa (video)

Public outrage has erupted following the circulation of a social media video showing a trader erecting a makeshift tent directly beneath a traffic light in Kasoa.

In the video, cited by Pulse News, a female trader believed to be selling food items has set up a canopy that almost completely covers the traffic signal, leaving only a small opening in the roof through which the light is partially visible.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over road safety and the growing disregard for public regulations.

Many social media users have called on the Ghana Police Service to take immediate action against the violation.

Below are some of the social media reactions:

Wey kind continent kwraa we come inherit now? Ghana was sitting her somewhere as a country peacefully, norrrr we didn't close and blink, a continent just appears from within I don't know what, how bro?

You see this side, if you do mistake pick a passenger, one policeman go jie ein head right now. Secondly, there is a police station opposite to this. In the middle of the pavement under the bridge.

And you I’ll be surprised to count more than 20 police men at the same spot. They’re only under the bridge extorting money from drivers and nothing more.

This development comes in the wake of an ongoing decongestion exercise by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) across the Central Business District, including Kinbu Street, and extending through Makola, CMB, Circle, and Kaneshie.

The operation, led by Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey, commenced on Tuesday, 20th May 2025. It focuses on the removal of unauthorised structures, eviction of street vendors, and strict enforcement of sanitation and traffic regulations.

AMA officials have been clearing pavements and bus stops that had been converted into trading spaces, obstructing pedestrian flow and disrupting public transport.

ALSO READ: Kantamanto market to be redeveloped into modern shopping centre