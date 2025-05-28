Synthetic hair used by women for braiding hair contains cancer-casing chemicals - Study reveals

A recent investigation by Consumer Reports has uncovered the presence of harmful substances in synthetic hair products commonly used in protective hairstyles such as braids, locs, and twists—styles particularly popular among Black women.

The study examined ten synthetic hair products from brands including Magic Fingers, Sensationnel, and Shake-N-Go, revealing that all contained carcinogens, while nine out of ten also contained lead,

One alarming finding was that a package of braiding hair exceeded California’s maximum allowable dose of lead by over 600%. California's standard is considered the most protective in the U.S., especially since there are no federal limits on lead in synthetic braiding hair . Lead exposure is particularly concerning as it can lead to developmental disabilities in children and reproductive issues in adults.

The study also detected benzene, a chemical known to cause acute myeloid leukaemia, and methylene chloride, which the Environmental Protection Agency associates with liver and lung cancer after chronic exposure. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibits any level of methylene chloride in cosmetics .

Alexa Friedman, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, emphasised, “There is no safe level of exposure to lead or benzene. When possible, exposure to either chemical should be avoided as they are associated with serious health effects.”

These synthetic hair products are widely available in local beauty supply stores and online, often made from Kanekalon fibres produced by the Kaneka brand. Kaneka clarified that it only manufactures the fibres, while the final products are dyed and styled by the braiding hair companies.

In response to the findings, Magic Fingers stated, “Our customers can count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance.” Sensationnel responded, “We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products.” Both companies disputed the study's methodology, arguing it did not accurately reflect typical consumer use.

This study highlights a broader issue of toxic products being marketed toward Black women. The Environmental Working Group has tested over 4,000 products marketed to Black women, finding that most were at least moderately hazardous to human health. Friedman noted,

“Everyone deserves access to safe products. Manufacturers should prioritise safety for consumers.”