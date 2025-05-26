Be careful in these 7 flood-prone areas in Accra during the rainy season

Accra, Ghana's bustling capital, faces perennial flooding challenges during the rainy season, typically spanning April to July and peaking again in October. Rapid urbanisation, inadequate drainage systems, and unregulated construction have exacerbated the city's vulnerability to floods.

Already, parts of the national capital, Accra, have experienced varying degrees of devastating floods, with homes submerged and four lives lost due to heavy rains in recent days. The Ghana Meteorological Service has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days and is urging the public to take precautionary measures.

To navigate this period safely, it's essential to adopt specific precautions that address the unique risks associated with increased rainfall, such as flooding, waterborne diseases, and infrastructural hazards.

Here are seven areas in Accra particularly susceptible to flooding, where caution is advised during heavy rains:

1. Ofankor

Situated along the N1 Highway, Ofankor frequently experiences severe flooding during heavy downpours. The Ofankor Barrier stretch, in particular, becomes inundated, leading to significant traffic congestion and stranding pedestrians. In June 2023, flash floods submerged vehicles and disrupted transportation in the area .

2. Weija

Weija's proximity to the Weija Dam and the Densu River makes it highly susceptible to flooding, especially during dam spillages. In 2022, the spillage led to the submergence of numerous homes and properties. Efforts like dredging river bodies have been initiated to mitigate future flooding, but challenges persist .

ALSO READ: 5 foods every Ghanaian should avoid in the rainy season

3. Kasoa

Located near the boundary of the Central Region and Greater Accra, Kasoa faces frequent flooding, even after short periods of rainfall. Poor drainage systems and rapid urbanisation contribute to the area's vulnerability. Floodwaters often inundate roads, causing traffic jams and affecting daily activities.

4. Kwame Nkrumah Circle (Circle)

As a major transportation hub, Circle is notorious for flooding during the rainy season. The area's low-lying nature and inadequate drainage infrastructure lead to water accumulation, disrupting traffic and commerce. Notably, in June 2015, a tragic incident occurred when floodwaters contributed to a fuel station explosion, resulting in numerous fatalities.

5. East Legon Hills

Some parts of East Legon Hills, a rapidly developing residential area, has witnessed increased flooding incidents in recent years. Just two weeks ago, some residents in the area experienced flooding with leaking roofs. Unregulated construction and insufficient drainage systems have led to waterlogging, damaging properties and making roads impassable during heavy rains.

READ ALSO: 6 safety precautions to take in the rainy season in Ghana

6. Pantang

Pantang, situated along the Accra-Aburi road, experiences flooding due to its low-lying terrain and rapid urban development without corresponding infrastructure upgrades. Heavy rains often lead to waterlogged roads and disrupted transportation in the area.