East Legon accident: Salifu Amoako, wife & maid rearrested after AG drops charges

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, his wife Mouha, and their maid, Linda Bempah, have been rearrested by the police shortly after the Office of the Attorney General withdrew charges against them.

The trio had been charged with "permitting an unlicensed person to drive" following a tragic accident involving their 16-year-old son, Elrad Amoako, in East Legon on 12 October 2024.

During court proceedings on Monday, 17 February, at the Accra Circuit Court, state prosecutor Ebenezer Acquah announced that the Attorney General's office had decided to withdraw the charge sheet to allow further investigation by the police.

Judge Samuel Bright Acquah granted the prosecution's request, but shortly after the court adjourned, Prophet Salifu Amoako, his wife, and maid were rearrested by police officers stationed outside the courtroom. The officers escorted them into a waiting vehicle, and they were taken from the premises, with further details yet to be disclosed.

Background

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako were previously fined GH¢6,000 each in connection with the fatal East Legon crash, which claimed the lives of two young girls. The court also ordered the pastor to pay over GH¢8,000 for the damage to a light pole at the scene.

Their 16-year-old son, who was deemed responsible for the crash, has been sentenced to six months at a senior correctional centre following his guilty plea to eight charges, including two counts of manslaughter. Before his sentencing, he was remanded at the Osu Correctional Centre during the prosecution.

Police revealed that the teenager had been speeding in his parents’ Jaguar F-Pace Sport when it collided with a black Acura carrying the victims. Reports also indicated the boy had driven the Jaguar with a friend to A&C Mall, where they met up with others in two SUVs. The three vehicles then formed a convoy, with the accused leading in his mother’s vehicle through East Legon.