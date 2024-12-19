Family of victims outraged after Bishop Salifu Amoako's son gets a 6-month jail term

The family members of the two preteens killed in the tragic East Legon accident have expressed mixed feelings following the court's decision to sentence the son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International Church, to six months in a correctional facility.

While they accepted the court’s judgement, they were dissatisfied with the six-month sentence handed down to the 16-year-old boy held responsible for the crash.

The grandmother of Justine Agbenu, one of the deceased girls, voiced her displeasure, stating that the six-month sentence was insufficient. She urged for changes in the country’s laws to ensure stricter punishments for similar cases.

She said in Twi: What can I say, what am I supposed to say, what am I to say? The court has given its judgement. But I pray that one day the laws will be changed. You can’t kill two people through reckless driving and get away with this. This is my issue.

Family members were also unhappy with the GH¢6,000 fine imposed on Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako. They criticised the pastor for his comments, particularly for stating that he did not need a driver’s licence to drive and that his son had not shot anyone to death.

Background

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako were reportedly fined GH¢6,000 each in relation to the tragic road crash at East Legon that claimed the lives of two preteens. According to GHOne TV, the court also ordered the pastor to pay over GH¢8,000 for the destruction of a light pole at the accident scene.

Their 16-year-old son, who was deemed responsible for the crash, has been sentenced to six months at a senior correctional centre. This follows his guilty plea to eight charges, including two counts of manslaughter. Before his sentencing, he was remanded at the Osu Correctional Centre while being prosecuted.

Police prosecutors revealed that the teenager had been showing off the speed of the Jaguar F-Pace Sport, belonging to his parents, when it collided with a black Acura carrying the victims. Reports indicate that the boy had driven the white Jaguar with a friend to A&C Mall, where they met other friends in two SUVs. The three vehicles formed a convoy, with the accused leading in his mother’s Jaguar through the East Legon area.

During proceedings at the Family and Juvenile Court, the 16-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to all charges but was subsequently remanded. Specific directives were issued regarding his custody and care.