6 safety precautions to take in the rainy season in Ghana

The rainy season in Ghana, typically spanning from April to October, brings much-needed relief from the heat but also presents various health and safety challenges.

Already, parts of the national capital, Accra, have experienced varying degrees of devastating floods, with homes submerged and four lives lost due to heavy rains in recent days. The Ghana Meteorological Service has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days and is urging the public to take precautionary measures.

To navigate this period safely, it's essential to adopt specific precautions that address the unique risks associated with increased rainfall, such as flooding, waterborne diseases, and infrastructural hazards.

Here are six vital safety measures to consider during the rainy season in Ghana:

1. Stay Informed with Weather Updates

Regularly monitor weather forecasts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency to stay ahead of impending storms or heavy rainfall. Being informed allows you to plan your activities accordingly and avoid being caught in hazardous conditions.

Additionally, always carry essential rain gear, such as an umbrella or raincoat, to protect yourself from unexpected downpours.

2. Avoid Walking or Driving Through Floodwaters

Flooded areas can conceal open manholes, sharp objects, or strong currents that pose significant risks. Walking or driving through such waters increases the chances of injuries, infections, or vehicle damage.

It's advisable to stay indoors during heavy rains and wait until conditions improve before venturing out.

3. Prevent Mosquito Breeding

Stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of diseases like malaria and dengue fever. Regularly inspect your surroundings for standing water in containers, gutters, or plant pots, and eliminate them promptly.

Using mosquito repellents and sleeping under insecticide-treated nets can further reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

4. Maintain Personal Hygiene

The damp conditions of the rainy season can lead to fungal infections and other health issues. If you get wet in the rain, change into dry clothes promptly and take a warm bath to cleanse your skin.

Ensure that your living spaces are well-ventilated and dry to prevent mould growth, which can cause respiratory problems.

5. Practice Safe Driving Habits

Rain-soaked roads can be slippery, reducing tire traction and increasing the likelihood of accidents. Before driving, check that your vehicle's brakes, headlights, and windshield wipers are functioning correctly.

Drive at reduced speeds, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid sudden braking to prevent skidding.

6. Consume Safe Food and Water

The risk of waterborne diseases rises during the rainy season due to potential contamination. Drink only boiled or treated water, and be cautious with food consumption. Avoid eating raw or street foods, as they may have been exposed to contaminated water. Opt for freshly cooked meals prepared in hygienic conditions to safeguard your health.