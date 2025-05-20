5 simple steps to instantly boost your phone’s internet speed

Remember that important document you needed to send just before a deadline, but the internet simply wouldn’t cooperate? Or the assignment you had to submit for feedback, or even that Netflix or YouTube video you were dying to watch but couldn’t because your connection kept buffering?

Especially, if you live in Ghana, you’re no stranger to the frustration of slow mobile internet. Regardless of which network you’re subscribed to, internet connectivity can sometimes feel like a gamble.

In today’s fast-paced digital age, slow internet on your phone is the modern equivalent of being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Whether you’re trying to stream a video, join a virtual meeting, browse social media, or download a crucial file, a sluggish connection can grind productivity and enjoyment to a halt.

The good news? You don’t need to be a tech expert or spend a pesewa to get a faster connection. These five simple and practical steps can help you boost your internet speed almost instantly:

1. Toggle Airplane Mode to Refresh Your Signal

It may sound basic, but switching Airplane Mode on and off can genuinely improve your connection.

This quick refresh forces your phone to disconnect and then reconnect to the closest and strongest network tower. If you’re Ghanaian, chances are you already do this every five to ten minutes even though data bundle prices are through the roof.

Steps: Open your phone’s settings or control panel.

Activate Airplane Mode for 10–15 seconds.

Turn it off and allow your phone to reconnect to the network.

This is particularly helpful in areas with weak or inconsistent signal strength.

2. Clear Background Apps and Data-Hungry Processes

Many apps continue using data behind the scenes even when you’re not actively using them. Cloud backups, social media auto-refreshing, or streaming apps running in the background can silently drain your bandwidth.

Solution: Close apps you’re not using.

Android: Go to Settings > Data Usage to identify high data-consuming apps.

iPhone: Go to Settings > Mobile Data to monitor and restrict background data.

Freeing up bandwidth allows more speed to be allocated to the apps you need right now.

3. Switch Between Network Modes (3G, 4G, 5G)

Believe it or not, the latest network (like 5G) isn’t always the best—especially if the coverage in your area is poor. In some locations, switching to 4G or even 3G can provide a more stable and reliable connection.

To switch modes: Android: Settings > Mobile Network > Preferred Network Type.

iPhone: Settings > Mobile Data > Voice & Data.

Try each option to see which offers better performance where you are.

4. Update Your Phone’s Software

Outdated software can lead to a host of performance issues, including slow internet. Software updates often contain improvements that optimise network connectivity.

Steps: Check your Settings for available system updates.

Ensure key apps (like browsers and video platforms) are also up to date.

Updated software helps your phone better interface with modern mobile networks.

5. Reset Network Settings (As a Last Resort)

If all else fails, you might consider resetting your network settings. This wipes all saved Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth pairings, and mobile settings, giving your phone a clean slate. Note: You will have to re-enter Wi-Fi passwords and re-pair Bluetooth devices afterwards.

To reset: Android: Settings > System > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

iPhone: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

This step often resolves persistent connection issues that resist simpler fixes.

Final Thoughts

While poor internet speed can sometimes be beyond your control, these five steps offer a quick and cost-free way to improve your experience.