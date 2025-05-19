The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Ella Esiman Nongo, has confirmed the deaths of three individuals following a torrential downpour that hit parts of Accra on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

The heavy rainfall, which lasted for over three hours, caused severe flooding across several parts of the capital, including East Legon, Ofankor Barrier, Adentan, and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, among others.

In an interview with Citi FM, Madam Nongo revealed that the flooding led to extensive destruction of property in communities under her jurisdiction, such as Lakeside, Nanakrom, and New Legon.

She said.

Lives and properties have been lost. In Lakeside, we lost two people, including a four-year-old girl in Nanakrom, and a gentleman near New Legon.

She also noted that several residents were trapped in their homes as floodwaters rose rapidly.

Madam Nongo attributed the recurring floods to the illegal construction of buildings on waterways and announced that steps would be taken to demolish such structures.

She explained:

Dredging alone cannot solve the problem. In some cases, developers don’t even approach the assembly for building permits. They deal with one or two individuals and assume they have the green light to build. When you question the planning officers or engineers, they often say they were unaware of such constructions.

Accra’s vulnerability to flooding has become a persistent crisis. Each year, with the onset of the rainy season, the city grapples with flooded roads, displaced residents, and significant damage to infrastructure.

Despite repeated warnings and temporary interventions by authorities, the underlying issues remain largely unaddressed.