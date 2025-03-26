Best foods for hair growth: A guide to boosting length, thickness, and health with the right foods

Hair health is often a reflection of your overall well-being, and a balanced diet plays a significant role in keeping your locks lush and vibrant. While many factors affect hair growth—such as genetics, age, and lifestyle—eating the right foods can help fortify and nurture each strand from the inside out.

READ ALSO: Research reveals factors behind rising baldness among young people

Here are five foods worth adding to your meal plan if you’re seeking fuller, healthier hair:

1. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon provides the essential nutrients your scalp needs to support robust hair growth. These healthy fats not only combat inflammation but also help maintain scalp moisture, thereby reducing dryness and flakiness. Salmon is also high in protein, a building block for hair structure.

Tip: If you’re not keen on salmon, other oily fish such as mackerel and sardines offer a similar nutritional punch.

2. Spinach

Spinach is a powerhouse of nutrients like iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C, all of which contribute to healthy hair. Iron helps red blood cells deliver oxygen throughout the body, promoting hair growth and repair. Meanwhile, vitamin A supports the production of sebum, the natural oil that keeps your scalp and hair well-moisturised.

Tip: If spinach isn’t your favourite, try kale or Swiss chard as they provide comparable benefits.

3. Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein and biotin—two key nutrients essential for hair growth. Biotin aids the production of keratin, the protein that forms the foundation of your hair. Ensuring you have enough biotin in your diet can strengthen hair follicles, making them less prone to breakage.

Tip: Opt for boiled or poached eggs to keep your meals healthy, and don’t skip the yolk, which is rich in vitamins and minerals.

4. Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of vitamin E, zinc, and healthy fats, all of which can contribute to lustrous hair. Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, helping to minimise oxidative stress in the scalp. Zinc supports tissue growth and repair, while the beneficial fats help keep your hair supple and shiny.

Tip: A small handful of nuts or seeds can be a great midday snack or a crunchy addition to salads and cereals.

READ ALSO: 5 misconceptions about Ghanaian women with short dyed hair

5. Greek Yoghurt

High in protein and fortified with vitamins like B5 (pantothenic acid), Greek yoghurt can help nourish the scalp and hair follicles. Pantothenic acid has been linked to improved hair health, and it’s often found in haircare products for its strengthening properties. This thick, creamy yoghurt also contains probiotics, which may help maintain a healthy digestive system—an often-overlooked factor in overall hair health.

Tip: For a nutrient-packed breakfast, top your Greek yoghurt with fresh berries and a sprinkle of chia seeds.