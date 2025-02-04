Research reveals factors behind rising baldness among young people

Hair loss has been on the rise in recent years, and consuming an excessive amount of sugary beverages may be a contributing factor, according to a study published on 1 January in the journal Nutrients.

Researchers from Tsinghua University in Beijing analysed data from over 1,000 Chinese men aged 18 to 45. The study, conducted between January and April 2022, compared self-reported lifestyle habits with incidences of hair loss.

The findings revealed that men who consumed sugary drinks daily, including soda, juice, energy drinks, sports drinks, and sweetened coffee or tea (totalling one to three litres per week), were nearly 30% more likely to experience hair loss. The risk was even greater for men who reported drinking more than one sugary beverage per day (approximately a gallon per week or more), with a 42% higher likelihood of hair loss compared to those who avoided sugary drinks entirely.

The study also found that sugary beverages were a common feature in the participants’ diets. Most men consumed at least some sugar-sweetened beverages daily, with nearly half reporting drinking them more than once a day. Men experiencing hair loss consumed an average of 12 servings of sugary drinks per week, compared to seven servings among those without hair loss.

However, the researchers noted that sugary drink consumption is not the sole factor contributing to hair loss. Other variables, such as overall diet, health status, stress levels, and mental health history, also played significant roles. Men with hair loss were found to consume more fried foods and fewer vegetables. Additionally, a history of illnesses, anxiety, or PTSD was associated with a heightened risk of hair loss.

It is important to highlight that the study establishes a correlation between sugary drink consumption and hair loss, rather than causation. Further research is required to determine whether excessive sugary beverage intake directly increases the risk of balding.