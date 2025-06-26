Asiedu Nketia demands dismissal of EC Chair Jean Mensa, deputies over incompetence

National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called for the immediate dismissal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, along with her two deputies, Dr Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey, as well as Commission member Dr Peter Appiahene.

According to Mr Nketia, the current leadership of the election management body has proven incompetent, citing as evidence the unresolved Ablekuma North parliamentary results, which remain pending more than six months after the 2024 general election.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, he described the EC’s current leadership as unfit for purpose and emphasised the need for a complete “reset” of the Commission.

He asserted:

The way the EC is operating now is not fit for purpose. With all the laws we have, there is no justification for an election to end in a stalemate. Our legal framework makes no room for such an outcome unless people are simply failing to do their jobs properly. This is a clear case of negligence or an inability to perform its functions.

Mr Nketia also referenced the controversial disenfranchisement of residents in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) during the 2020 parliamentary elections.

He said:

The Electoral Commission needs to be reset, and this is not the only issue. Remember, four years ago, there was the case of SALL — an entire constituency went unrepresented in Parliament for a full term. Since this Commission took over, it has never conducted an election that has been deemed satisfactory.

His remarks come amid growing pressure on the EC to complete the collation of results for the Ablekuma North constituency. The Commission has cited security concerns for the delay, while both parliamentary candidates — Akua Afriyie of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubyn of the NDC — have claimed victory.

Two petitions submitted to remove EC leadership

Meanwhile, two separate petitions have been submitted to President John Mahama, urging him to remove the EC Chairperson and her deputies.

The first petition, dated 8 January 2025 and filed by the Positive Transparency and Accountability Movement – Ghana (PTAAM-GH), accuses the Commission of causing significant financial loss to the state through the compilation of a new voter register and the procurement of new biometric devices ahead of the 2020 elections.