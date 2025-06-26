Sam George breaks silence on viral gay couple's kissing photos at Independence Arch

Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has finally responded to the viral photos of a gay couple kissing at the Independence Arch in Accra.

His statement comes amid mounting criticism from the Minority Caucus and sections of the public, who have questioned his perceived silence, particularly given his outspoken advocacy for the passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The two South African men, identified as Rue and Lue, sparked a social media storm after posting images of themselves kissing beneath Ghana’s iconic Independence Arch. Clad in matching red-themed outfits, the couple posed affectionately at the historic site, which is widely regarded as a symbol of national pride and liberation.

While some netizens praised the photo as bold and progressive, others condemned the act, calling it disrespectful and urging the government, especially Sam George, to respond.

In a social media post, the MP, who is a leading advocate of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, condemned the act, describing it as a gross affront to Ghanaian cultural values.

Mr George stated:

I have seen numerous tags and posts about the abhorrent disrespect of our culture and values by two 'useless' individuals. The disrespect of our national symbols is despicable to say the least.

He also took a swipe at critics from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), blaming the previous Akufo-Addo administration’s failure to assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, for the current situation.

He wrote:

You defended the immoral stance of President Akufo-Addo then and today you want to pontificate? How dare you!

Mr George added that the controversial bill has since been re-submitted and has received the Speaker of Parliament’s approval for a first reading.

The values, morals and innocence of our children MUST be protected. I would demand that President John Dramani Mahama sign the Bill when we get it passed again. My position has NOT changed but I despise hypocrites.