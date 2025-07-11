Ablekuma North Re-Run: Suspected fake security officers arrested near polling station

The Ghana Police Service has arrested several individuals impersonating security personnel near the Awoshie DVLA polling station in the Ablekuma North Constituency during the ongoing parliamentary election re-run.

According to Citi News reports, the suspects were dressed in brown uniforms resembling those of official security agencies but failed to provide proper identification when questioned by officers on duty.

They were immediately taken into custody and transferred to the Odorkor Police Station for further investigation.

The individuals were apprehended at the entrance of the polling centre, raising concerns about voter intimidation and the integrity of the re-run.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West and Dean of MMDCEs in Greater Accra, John Desmond Nii Sowah Nai, confirmed the arrests and stated that the suspects are not believed to be affiliated with any legitimate state security organisation.

Investigations are ongoing to verify their identities and uncover their motives.

Background of the Re-Run

On December 10, 2024, the Electoral Commission (EC) prematurely declared Ewurabena Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the winner after results from 219 out of 281 polling stations were tallied.

Her main opponent, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and former MP, disputed the declaration, sparking a political deadlock.

Collation efforts resumed on January 8, 2025, but were halted again due to unresolved discrepancies in three polling stations.

After months without parliamentary representation, the EC scheduled a re-run for Friday, July 11, 2025, in 19 selected polling centres.