We all say it: “Tonight, I’m going to bed early.” And then, somehow, it’s half past midnight, you’re still glued to your screen, and your brain is replaying a conversation from 2019. Sound familiar?

The truth is, sleeping early isn’t just about setting an alarm. It requires intention, structure, and a bit of self-compassion. Whether you’re a chronic night owl or simply struggling to wind down, here’s a realistic guide to help you train your body and mind to embrace rest — and sleep earlier, without the drama.

1. Calm Your Mind First

One of the biggest reasons we struggle to sleep early is that our minds are overstimulated. If you’re anxious, mentally restless, or constantly scrolling, your brain is in “problem-solving” mode — not “power-down” mode.

What to do: Try journalling before bed to offload any lingering thoughts or worries. Even a few lines can help you release mental clutter. Alternatively, spend ten minutes doing slow, deep breathing or guided meditation. This helps signal to your nervous system that it's time to unwind.

Tip: Apps like Calm or Headspace offer free sleep meditations specifically designed to quiet racing thoughts.

2. Turn Your Night Routine Into a Ritual

Routines can feel boring. Rituals feel sacred. Instead of rushing through your night, treat it like a gentle wind-down.

Switch off harsh lights and opt for softer, warmer lighting after 8 p.m. Wash your face slowly, apply your skincare with intention, change into comfortable sleepwear (not that oversized tee from 2007), and maybe light a candle or use essential oils like lavender or chamomile.

This tells your body: we’re transitioning from the busy part of the day to the resting part.

3. Step Away from Screens

Let’s face it — our phones are a major culprit. The blue light emitted from screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone responsible for making you sleepy. On top of that, social media content is designed to keep you alert and emotionally engaged — the exact opposite of what you want before bed.

Never sleep with your phone beside you [DoctallLiving]

Switch off devices at least an hour before sleep. Place your phone in a drawer or across the room. Replace screen time with reading, journalling, stretching, or simply lying in bed and breathing deeply.

Yes, you’ll be tempted. No, you won’t die of boredom.

4. Watch What You Eat and Drink at Night

Caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals can all interfere with your ability to fall asleep early. Even if you don’t feel the effects immediately, they can disrupt your sleep cycle, making it harder to feel naturally tired when you should.

Avoid coffee or energy drinks after 3 p.m.

Eat dinner at least two hours before bed — something light is ideal.

If you’re peckish before sleeping, try a banana, a small handful of nuts, or warm oat milk.

Also, reduce your alcohol intake at night — it might make you sleepy at first, but it often causes disrupted, shallow sleep later on.

5. Create a Sleep Window — Not a Strict Time

Telling yourself “I must sleep at exactly 9:30” can create pressure and anxiety — which ironically keeps you awake.

Instead, aim for a sleep window, say between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Use that hour to allow yourself to drift off naturally. Consistency is more important than perfection. Your body thrives on rhythm, not rigidity.

6. Fix Your Mornings to Help Your Nights

You can’t sleep early if you’re waking up at 11 a.m. every day. Your circadian rhythm — the internal body clock that regulates your sleep-wake cycle — relies on routine and exposure to natural light.

Set a consistent wake-up time, even on weekends. As soon as you wake up, open your curtains or step outside. Daylight helps reset your body clock and encourages melatonin to kick in at the right time later in the evening.

7. Make Your Bedroom Feel Like a Retreat

Your sleep environment has a massive impact on the quality and timing of your rest. If your room feels cluttered, bright, noisy, or too warm, your brain doesn’t associate it with rest.

Keep your room cool, dark, and quiet

Use blackout curtains or an eye mask

Change your bedding regularly

Add soothing scents (like lavender or sandalwood) to the space

Keep screens and work materials out of the bedroom

Rest is a Lifestyle, Not a Reward

Going to bed early isn’t about being boring — it’s about choosing peace. You deserve to rest without guilt. You deserve to feel refreshed, not just functional.

Be patient with yourself as you shift your schedule. One earlier night won’t solve everything, but small consistent steps can reset your relationship with rest.