7 editing apps almost all fashion influencers are using in 2025

In 2025, social media influencers continue to shape trends and spark conversations, with their content quality playing a crucial role in this. To stand out from the crowd and captivate their audience, influencers rely heavily on editing apps that enhance their photos, videos, and stories. With the right tools, even the simplest content can be transformed into engaging, professional-quality material.

If you’re looking to elevate your editing game, here are seven editing apps that almost all influencers are using in 2025.

1. Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom remains a go-to app for influencers, especially those in the fashion, travel, and lifestyle sectors. Its ability to fine-tune colours, adjust exposure, and apply sophisticated filters gives users complete control over every detail. Whether it’s enhancing skin tones for beauty shots or adding vibrant contrasts for travel photos, Lightroom offers endless customisation options. Its user-friendly interface, combined with powerful editing tools, makes it ideal for both beginners and seasoned professionals.

What Influencers Love:

Advanced colour grading

Presets for consistent styling across photos

Seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud for pro users.

2. VSCO

VSCO has been a favourite for influencers for years, and in 2025, it remains at the top for both photo and video editing. The app’s simplicity and wide range of aesthetic filters allow influencers to create a unique and cohesive look for their feed. Whether it’s warm, moody tones for a lifestyle post or pastel shades for a fashion shoot, VSCO's filters and editing features let users easily add character to their content.

What Influencers Love:

A large variety of high-quality filters

Advanced editing tools like contrast, saturation, and fade

Built-in community to share content (for those who want to expand beyond Instagram)

3. InShot

When it comes to video editing, InShot has become one of the most popular apps in 2025. Its simple interface and powerful features make it a favourite among influencers creating TikToks, Reels, and YouTube Shorts. InShot allows users to trim clips, add music, insert text, and apply filters to videos with ease. Influencers love how quickly they can make professional edits and share content directly to social platforms.

What Influencers Love:

Intuitive video editing tools with no steep learning curve

Music library for easy sound addition

Customisable aspect ratios for different platforms (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube)

4. Canva

Canva has evolved into more than just a design tool; it’s now a content creation powerhouse for influencers. In 2025, influencers use Canva to design eye-catching Instagram posts, stories, Pinterest graphics, and even YouTube thumbnails. The app’s drag-and-drop interface makes it incredibly easy to create high-quality graphics, add text, and incorporate animations—all without needing advanced design skills.

What Influencers Love:

User-friendly templates for all types of social media content

Ability to animate text and images for dynamic content

Collaborative features for team-based editing and content creation

5. CapCut

CapCut has quickly gained traction in 2025 for its ease of use and powerful features, especially for short-form video content. TikTok influencers swear by CapCut for editing their videos with effects, transitions, and sound. The app allows influencers to splice clips together, add trendy effects, apply speed changes, and adjust sound to match the rhythm of the video. What sets CapCut apart is its robust, free features—perfect for content creators who want professional-quality results without breaking the bank.

What Influencers Love:

Comprehensive video editing tools that rival desktop software

Free access to trendy effects and transitions

Easy integration with TikTok and Instagram for quick sharing

6. Facetune 2

Facetune 2 is the ultimate app for those who want to perfect their selfies and portraits. It’s not just for smoothing skin or whitening teeth—this app offers an entire suite of tools that can enhance every aspect of a photo. Whether you need to reshape a nose, brighten eyes, or fix any lighting issues, Facetune 2 lets influencers create flawless images that still look natural.

What Influencers Love:

Skin smoothing, teeth whitening, and blemish removal

Makeup tools like lip tint and eye enhancements

Powerful face reshaping features without making it look fake

7. Lensa

Lensa is quickly gaining popularity in 2025 for its AI-powered editing features that automatically enhance photos with minimal effort. Influencers use Lensa for its auto-retouching, background blurring, and portrait enhancement features. It’s especially popular for selfies and headshots, as the app can adjust lighting, make the skin glow, and bring out the best in facial features. For influencers who want quick, high-quality results with a simple interface, Lensa is the go-to app.

What Influencers Love:

AI-powered tools for automatic photo enhancements

Advanced background blur effects

One-click adjustments for perfect selfies every time