How smart positioning can transform your real estate marketing strategy

A brand is no longer defined by what we tell the consumer but by what consumers tell one another - Scott Cook . Marketers must strategically influence how the target audience perceives a brand or product compared to competitors in the market. Careful effort should be made to create a unique, compelling, and favourable image that distinguishes a property or brand and resonates with potential clients’ needs, desires, and preferences. This can be achieved through a thoughtfully crafted positioning strategy.

Product Identification and Development. Start with a feasibility study or competitor analysis to identify the targets’ preferred products. Identifying your product is a crucial step in product development, helping determine its usage and possible target market. Your product identification can fall into various categories, such as residential (buy-to-let or live-in), commercial, rental, or mixed-use properties. The product comprises architectural design, spatial planning, sizes, fixtures, amenities, location, price, and intended usage. These elements play a vital role in determining the product's success.

Unique Selling Proposition - Differentiation. How are your products and offerings unique, desirable, and superior to your competitors? You can achieve this by identifying market gaps through competitor analysis. To sell effectively, maintain a clear USP that distinguishes you from the competition. This may depend on location, amenities, architectural style, quality, price, high rental yield, payback period, or any other attribute that makes your product stand out. By accurately identifying your niche and focusing on your USP, you can better position yourself for effective marketing strategies that yield results.

Targeting- Take your time to study, identify, and understand the specific clients you wish to attract, particularly those who can afford it. Understanding your target audience's purchasing behaviour will enable you to position yourself more effectively. This involves conducting a demographic and behavioural analysis to gain insights into their characteristics and actions. Examine your clients' purchasing behaviour closely to enhance your communication with them.

Target Segmentation—Divide your target market into segments based on income, lifestyle, age, family size, and preferences. Tailor your positioning strategy to resonate with each segment's needs. Your target might be anyone who wants to buy, but the price or even location will determine which segment of your target you need to concentrate on for sale.

Branding and Design: There is no need to reinvent the wheel. Evaluate competitors' positioning strategies and identify gaps or opportunities in the market that your offering can capitalize on. Use your findings to formulate improved marketing strategies. Develop a consistent visual and verbal identity that reinforces the desired perception. This includes logos, colours, fonts, taglines, and overall design aesthetics. Create a visual identity and design elements that align with the positioning strategy. This encompasses logos, colour schemes, fonts, and overall design aesthetics that evoke the desired perception.

Messaging and communication: Develop a consistent message that conveys the property's or brand's unique attributes, benefits, and value to the target audience. This message should be reflected across all marketing materials and communication channels, such as brochures, websites, and social media. Communicate the value proposition concisely and effectively, resonating with the emotions and aspirations of the target audience. This message should illustrate how your product or service addresses their challenges. Clients are more interested in the benefits of your offerings than in features or amenities. Establishing an emotional connection is vital for effective positioning in the real estate market.

Content Marketing: Content is king. Produce relevant and valuable content showcasing the property's features, benefits, and lifestyle. This could include blog posts, videos, virtual tours, and interactive experiences.

Channel Selection: Choose the most appropriate marketing channels to engage your target audience effectively. These may include online platforms like websites and social media and traditional methods like print advertisements and direct mail. Evaluate where your target audience spends most of their time and promote your offerings in those areas.

Consistency ensures that your positioning strategy, messaging, and visual identity remain uniform across all touchpoints. It helps establish a clear and recognizable brand identity in consumers' minds. When a brand’s message is coherent and consistent, it conveys trustworthiness and professionalism. Conversely, inconsistent messaging or propositions can confuse and undermine trust.