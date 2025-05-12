Energy minister finally discloses cause of power outages, begs Ghanaians for patience

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has, for the first time, publicly addressed the ongoing intermittent power outages across Ghana, attributing the disruptions to overdue maintenance works on power plants.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, 12 May, Mr Jinapor explained that extensive phased servicing is currently underway and is essential to safeguarding the long-term functionality of the national power infrastructure.

What I’ve been told is that throughout the month of May, there will be extensive phased maintenance, along with some minimal routine work. Once these are completed—and barring any unforeseen circumstances—we expect a much-improved power supply. But at this point, we have no option but to carry out the servicing.

He added that many of the power plants have exceeded their maximum operational hours and are now in urgent need of servicing to prevent long-term damage.

These are facilities that have gone well beyond their safe operating hours. As a responsible government, we are compelled to act. I initially tried to delay the process, but I’ve come to realise that holding back further could compromise the integrity of the entire system.

Mr Jinapor appealed to Ghanaians to remain patient, assuring the public that the ministry is taking steps to minimise the impact of the outages on households and businesses.

The minister’s comments come amid growing criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), which recently condemned the government's handling of the situation.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, 8 May, Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accused the government of neglecting its responsibility to stabilise the energy sector.

He warned that the unreliable power supply is jeopardising businesses, livelihoods, and essential services.

Several parts of the country have, in recent weeks, experienced erratic electricity supply characterised by low voltage, unannounced blackouts, and prolonged outages—raising alarms over potential economic consequences and social unrest.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have cited technical difficulties, fuel supply shortages for thermal plants, increased demand, and ongoing maintenance as the main factors behind the disruptions.