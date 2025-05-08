Dumsor: ‘Where is the energy minister? Is he lost in this darkness?’ - NPP questions

The main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Energy Minister John Jinapor to publicly address the worsening power crisis in the country.

The demand comes amid ongoing erratic electricity supply—commonly referred to as dumsor—affecting parts of Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, 8th May, Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, criticised the government for what he described as its failure to address the national energy crisis.

He warned that the unreliable power supply is endangering businesses, livelihoods, and essential services.

In his speech, he described the first 120 days of President John Mahama as a failure and his social contract as a “political bait.”

He continued:

The last 120 days we have seen persistent power outages, low voltage and silence in the face of national inconvenience. Not a single moment, a single day as the Energy Minister addressed the Ghanaian people on the energy crisis.

Questioning the minister's absence, he added:

Where is the Energy Minister? Is he lost in this darkness? We are taking a touch light looking for the Energy Minister. We cannot find the energy minister. Mr. Energy Minister, where are you? Bring back our lights.

Afenyo-Markin further alleged that the worst is yet to come, warning that the crisis could intensify during President Mahama’s second term.

Across the country, businesses are grinding to a halt, industries are scaling back production, and hospitals are struggling to save lives without reliable electricity. Yet, instead of resolving these issues, the government responds by dismissing hospital chief executives.

He urged the government to take urgent action to resolve the crisis and cautioned against making further excuses.

He also called on the Energy Minister to break his silence and provide Ghanaians with a clear explanation and way forward.

Ghana is once again confronting widespread power outages, popularly known as dumsor, a recurring energy crisis that has disrupted homes, businesses, and essential services across the country.

In recent weeks, many regions have experienced erratic power supply marked by unannounced blackouts, low voltage, and prolonged electricity cuts, raising concerns about economic stability and public welfare.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have attributed the outages to a combination of technical challenges, increased demand, fuel supply shortages for thermal plants, and ongoing maintenance works.