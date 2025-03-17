Appiah Stadium kneels, begs Jinapor to resolve dumsor in Ashanti Region (video)

He is a familiar face at every event involving a top National Democratic Congress (NDC) official, passionately demonstrating his loyalty to President John Mahama.

How does he always seem to know the whereabouts of these political figures before they arrive? That remains a mystery to many Ghanaians.

However, in his latest stunt, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has been captured in a viral video pleading with Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, to resolve the ongoing power crisis.

Appiah Stadium’s Emotional Plea

In the video circulating on social media, Appiah Stadium is seen kneeling before the minister, begging for a solution to the frequent power outages (popularly known as dumsor). He passionately states:

Resolve the electricity issues to glorify the name of President John Mahama because we don’t use the name John to become a carpenter. Akufo-Addo was called William, and that is why he destroyed the country.

He then went on to predict that one of the Jinapor brothers would eventually become Ghana’s president.

Following this encounter, the Energy Minister proceeded to meet Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister and both headed into what was expected to be a closed-door meeting.

Mixed Reactions & Government’s Stance on Dumsor

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding Appiah Stadium’s boldness while others question his dramatic approach.

Several parts of the country have recently experienced power outages, leading to increasing public outcry for a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, Minister John Jinapor has dismissed calls from the NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament to publish a load-shedding timetable.