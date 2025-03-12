Mahama is a better person than Akufo-Addo and Kufuor - Appiah Stadium (video)

Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has stated that President John Mahama is a better person compared to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a recent media engagement, he described President Mahama as a genuine and kindhearted leader who has always treated him with respect and even referred to him as a father figure.

He explained that the president's kindness and support have significantly impacted his life and that of his family.

Appiah Stadium recounted how Mahama personally supported him during a difficult time:

Mahama has done good things for me. When I lost my mother, he flew into the country to attend her funeral here in Ghana. He even sponsored my wife and her doctor to Rotterdam, Holland, where she underwent surgery for fibroids. Now I have two children.

He further added that, unlike other leaders, Mahama has a calm and understanding nature, which sets him apart from the rest.

I don’t want a position; I just want his government to be successful. If I speak against John Mahama, I would probably die. I have walked with Akufo-Addo, J.A. Kufuor, and Alan, but John Mahama is a better person than them.

He continued by contrasting Mahama with Akufo-Addo, revealing that although Akufo-Addo used to give him more money, Mahama’s sincerity and compassion matter more.

If it was about gifting money, then Akufo-Addo used to give me more without even counting it. But John Mahama has a pure heart. Sometimes, people report me to him, but he is always calm and guides me, unlike Akufo-Addo.