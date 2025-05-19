Stop blaming NPP for dumsor; we've been out of power for 5 months - Minority tells gov't

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has cautioned the government against resorting to blame-shifting over the country's ongoing power challenges.

According to the caucus, the previous NPP administration under former President Nana Akufo-Addo should no longer be held responsible for the recent intermittent power outages, locally referred to as dumsor.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 19 May, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh urged the Minister for Energy, John Jinapor, to focus on resolving the crisis instead of repeatedly lamenting over the past.

ALSO READ: Dumsor: 'No need for a load-shedding timetable' – Jinapor tells minority

He also took aim at Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, accusing him of failing to release funds to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which has led to threats from Karpower to shut down its operations due to outstanding payments.

He said;

One of the pressing issues facing the power sector is the non-payment of Independent Power Producers. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Finance Minister is not releasing the necessary financial support the oxygen the sector needs.

He added:

Now Karpower has issued a clear ultimatum the government owes over $400 million. People are now asking what the previous government did. But we’ve been out of office for nearly six months. Next month makes it six.