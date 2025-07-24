Supreme Court quashes lower court orders, affirms King Teiko Tsuru II as Ga Mantse

The Supreme Court has overturned a High Court directive instructing the National House of Chiefs to reinstate Nii Tackie Adama Latse II on its register as the Ga Mantse.

The landmark ruling, which marks a significant development in the long-standing chieftaincy dispute, was delivered on Wednesday, 23 July, by a five-member panel of the apex court presided over by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang.

It will be recalled that on 12 June 2025, the Court of Appeal upheld a 2021 High Court decision ordering the National House of Chiefs to restore Nii Adama Latse’s name to the national register within 14 days. That ruling was subsequently challenged by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Acting on behalf of the King, Professor Peter A. Atupare filed a certiorari application seeking to overturn the appellate decision. In delivering its ruling, the Supreme Court held that the High Court’s order breached the rules of natural justice, as King Teiko Tsuru II had not been notified nor given a hearing during the proceedings.

Background

The dispute centres on the rightful occupant of the Ga Mantse stool and was originally heard by the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was enstooled in 2020, but his legitimacy was contested by Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, who claims to have been previously enstooled in 2017.

In April 2021, Nii Adama Latse discovered that his name had been removed from the National Register of Chiefs. His legal team subsequently applied for a search at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, which confirmed the removal. In response, his lawyer submitted a letter of objection demanding the reinstatement of his name by 27 April 2021. The request was declined.

Following the refusal, Nii Adama Latse filed a judicial review application at the High Court in Kumasi, seeking an order compelling the National House of Chiefs to reinstate his name as the recognised Ga Mantse. The High Court granted the relief, prompting the National House of Chiefs to appeal the decision.