GH¢1 fuel levy: NPP announces ‘dumsor levy’ demo less than 24 hours after bill passes

The main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced plans to stage a protest less than 24 hours after the passage of the controversial Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The bill was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, 3rd June, amidst a walkout by the Minority Caucus, who accused the government of imposing an additional burden on Ghanaians.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 4th June, the NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, revealed that the party, along with other political groups, would take to the streets of Kumasi in protest against what he described as a “wicked” and “obnoxious” tax.
ALSO READ: Dumsor: ‘Where is the energy minister? Is he lost in this darkness?’ - NPP questions
He wrote:
Coalition of Political Parties (COPP) to hit the streets in Kumasi against the Obnoxious and Wicked Dumsor levy implemented by Mahama.
Background
The Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill was introduced under a certificate of urgency by the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. It imposes a GH¢1 levy on every litre of petroleum products as part of efforts to rescue the country’s heavily indebted energy sector.
Presenting the bill in Parliament, Dr Forson stated that the government expects to raise GH¢5.7 billion to help reduce the energy sector’s mounting debt, which currently stands at $3.1 billion. At least $3.7 billion is required to fully clear the outstanding obligations.
He further noted that the levy would support efforts to end the intermittent power outages known locally as dumsor.
Dr Forson, however, assured Parliament that the levy’s impact would not be felt by consumers:
Mr Speaker, I repeat, the impact will be absorbed by the gains made from the strong performance of the Ghana cedi, and this will mean that consumers will not have to pay extra for the price of petrol and diesel beginning today.
ALSO READ: Mahama didn’t solve ‘dumsor’, but Akufo-Addo kept the lights on – NPP fires
He added:
Our simulations suggest that there will be no increase in the ex-pump price of petrol and diesel in the next pricing window, beginning today, if the levy is imposed.
Meanwhile, the decision has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some Ghanaians view it as a necessary measure to stabilise the energy sector, others have condemned it as an unjust burden likely to be passed on to commuters and the general public.