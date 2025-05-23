Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (May 19 - 23)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse your concise and reliable round-up of the biggest headlines from across Ghana.

Whether you’ve been too busy to keep up or just want the highlights, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top five stories making waves this week:

1. Adenta: Three Confirmed Dead Following Sunday’s Heavy Downpour

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Ella Esiman Nongo, has confirmed the deaths of three people following a torrential downpour that struck parts of Accra on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

The storm, which lasted over three hours, caused severe flooding in multiple areas of the capital, including East Legon, Ofankor Barrier, Adentan, and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

In an interview with Citi FM, Madam Nongo noted that the flood led to extensive damage to property in areas under her jurisdiction, including Lakeside, Nanakrom, and New Legon.

2. Relief for Commuters as Transport Fares Slashed by 15%

After months of steady increases, transport fares are finally going down. Commercial driver unions have announced a 15% reduction in fares, effective Saturday, 24 May 2025.

The decision was confirmed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) following discussions with the Ministry of Transport on Monday, 19 May.

Speaking to TV3, GPRTU’s Industrial Relations Officer, Abass Imoro, said the reduction reflects recent declines in fuel prices and a modest appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

3. Supreme Court Dismisses Second Challenge to Chief Justice Suspension

The Supreme Court has dismissed another legal bid to overturn President John Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

The application, filed by the Centre for Citizenship, Constitutional and Electoral Systems (CenCES), was rejected by a 4–1 majority ruling on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

The five-member panel included Justices Paul Baffoe-Bonnie (Presiding), Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu, Yonny Kulendi, Henry Anthony Kwofie, and Yaw Asare Darko, the lone dissenter.

4. Gomoa Dominase: One Dead, Three Injured in Violent Clash During Drug Raid

One person has died and three others are injured following a violent confrontation between security forces and suspected drug dealers — known locally as ‘ghetto boys’ — in Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 22 May 2025, during a raid and demolition exercise targeting a known ghetto in the area.

The operation, jointly carried out by security agencies and the District Security Coordinating Council (DISEC), aimed to address recent armed robberies along the Kasoa–Winneba Highway. The ghetto was located just behind the onion market.

5. Ibrahim Mahama’s Role in Vice President Opoku-Agyemang’s Recovery Revealed

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has publicly expressed deep gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama - brother to President John Mahama - for the vital support he offered during her recent medical treatment abroad.

According to the Vice President, Mr Mahama was instrumental in her recovery, regularly visiting her in hospital and ensuring her every need was met.

“He stopped at nothing,” she said, praising his unwavering care and dedication during a critical time.

